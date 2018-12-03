PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is investigating the poaching of two mule deer south of Pinedale.

The agency says a buck and doe are believed to have been killed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend off the Big Sandy Elkhorn Road in Sublette County in deer hunt area 130. All mule deer hunting in the area closed on Oct. 31.

The head of the buck mule deer was removed and meat from both deer was left in the field to waste.

Game warden Jordan Kraft says the incident is a blatant disregard for wildlife and a theft of the wildlife resource to law abiding citizens.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.