WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police are investigating two cases of animal cruelty.

Officer Charley Davidson said Monday that a caller reported someone had slammed a small white dog onto the ground Sunday morning, and officers later found the dog dead.

Davidson says 19-year-old Cole Carter was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and carrying a concealed weapon.

In another case, 30-year-old Carlett McPherson was arrested during the weekend on suspicion of animal cruelty.

Davidson said on Nov. 16, officers were told people were beating a dog with a tire iron. Three other dogs also allegedly were attacking the dog.

When police arrived, they separated three “aggressive dogs” with the help of animal control officers. The victim dog later died.

Wichita police are trying to contact another person involved in the second case.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.