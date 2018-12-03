ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Three men have been sentenced to long prison terms for last year’s kidnapping and killing of a man whose body was found buried in a backyard in Rochester.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says 26-year-old Tyshon Myles, 23-year-old Genesis Colon and 30-year-old Alvin Hancock were sentenced Monday for the slaying of Moran Wilson.

Prosecutors say the 33-year-old Wilson was kidnapped in May 2017 in Rochester and beaten and suffocated. He body was later found buried in a backyard.

Myles was sentenced in state Supreme Court to 52 years to life in prison, Colon was given 41 years to life and Hancock received a sentence of two consecutive terms of 25 years to life.

Authorities haven’t reveal where Wilson was abducted from or he was kidnapped.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.