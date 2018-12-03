SEATTLE (AP) - A man who once worked at the federal courthouse in Seattle has been sentenced to five years in prison for impersonating an FBI agent and robbing or burglarizing immigrant-owned businesses last year.

Steven W. Fisher worked in facilities management at the court, at the Seattle FBI field office and for Boeing. But after losing his job and going through a divorce, the 44-year-old says, he was feeling depressed and desperate.

He used fake law enforcement credentials, sometimes in the name of the Tom Clancy character Jack Ryan, when he went to four small money-transmitting businesses.

He told employees he was investigating crime, asked about surveillance cameras, and later broke in and stole money or, in one case, pulled a gun and took money from a safe.

He was arrested in August 2017 when the owner of the fourth business hit a panic alarm.

Judge James Robart sentenced Fisher Monday and ordered him to pay $125,000 in restitution.





