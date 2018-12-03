BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police say a man accused of fatally stabbing another man during a fight at the Champlain Valley Fair has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Burlington police say Jacob St. Amour fatally stabbed Ryan Durkin during a fight on the fairgrounds in 2016. WCAX-TV reports St. Amour pleaded guilty Monday and a psychiatrist testified about the man’s past.

He was sentenced to serve eight to 15 years behind bars. Durkin’s father and aunt made comments to the court about the deal and expressed their unhappiness with the amount of time St. Amour will serve.

