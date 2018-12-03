NEW YORK (AP) - A U.S. Treasury Department employee accused of leaking confidential banking reports to a journalist is in plea talks with federal prosecutors in New York.

Prosecutors said in court filings Monday they are in continuing discussions with an attorney for Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards.

A federal magistrate agreed to postpone a preliminary hearing for Edwards.

Edwards was arrested in October on allegations she leaked confidential banking reports of suspects charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

She was placed on administrative leave at the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.

Federal authorities say the leaked material included reports on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and political consultant Richard Gates, as well as Maria Butina, who’s accused of trying to infiltrate U.S. political organizations as a covert Russian agent.





