VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - A former northwestern Indiana police officer’s conviction appeal in the slaying of the mother of three of his children has been denied.

The Post-Tribune reports Monday that the Court of Appeals of Indiana ruled that a trial court did not err in giving instructions to a Porter County jury during Kevin Campbell’s murder trial.

The 34-year-old Campbell argued that “jurors were encouraged to discuss and consider the case prior to deliberations.” He was sentenced in April to 55 years in prison.

Tiara Thomas was found bleeding in November 2015 inside her Portage apartment and later died. Authorities have said phone records indicated Campbell and the 30-year-old Thomas argued over child support he paid and creditors were calling him.

Hammond police fired Campbell days after Thomas’ body was discovered.

