SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery that turned deadly at a Springfield convenience store.

Police say 22-year-old Duryl Hale is facing several charges in connection with the shooting at the Knox Street Market on Friday night, including armed assault with intent to rob and assault and battery by discharging a firearm.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the store at around 6:45 p.m.

Officers found that two people had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to survive. The victim’s names were not released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

It could not immediately be determined if Hale had a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.





