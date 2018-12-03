BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - An attorney for alleged victims of clergy sexual abuse says the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has offered settlements ranging from $10,000 to $340,000.

Boston lawyer Mitchell Garabedian says in a statement Monday that some of the eight victims offered settlements from the diocese’s compensation program want to accept them, while others feel “re-victimized.”

A diocesan spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment.

Also Monday, the Diocese of Syracuse listed 57 priests credibly accused of child sexual abuse. None are in active ministry.

All New York dioceses have received subpoenas from the state attorney general’s office as it investigates the church’s handling of abuse allegations.

Similar inquiries are under way elsewhere following an August Pennsylvania grand jury report that said since the 1940s, more than 1,000 children had been victimized by 300 priests.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.