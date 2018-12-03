BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after admitting to stealing a forklift in a plan to attack President Donald Trump’s limousine during his visit to a refinery in the state.

Forty-two-year-old Gregory Lee Leingang, of Bismarck, stole a forklift and entered the presidential motorcade route in Mandan prior to Trump’s arrival at the Andeavor Mandan Refinery on Sept. 6, 2017. The forklift got stuck in a gated area and Leingang fled on foot. Prosecutors say Leingang planned to harm the president by flipping the limo with the forklift.

The Bismarck Tribune says Leingang reached a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Friday pleaded guilty to attempting to enter a restricted area while using a dangerous weapon, the forklift.

A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 15.

