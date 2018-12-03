LAS VEGAS (AP) - The state medical board has fined a doctor accused of improperly looking up the prescription records of the gunman in the Las Vegas Strip mass shooting last year.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Dr. Ivan Goldsmith was ordered to pay more than $11,000.

Ed Cousineau with the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners says Goldsmith in a settlement approved Friday admitted violating federal dietary guidelines when he self-prescribed appetite suppressants.

He also admitted to failing to maintain appropriate medical records.

Goldsmith’s attorney, Richard Schonfeld, says the physician “is looking forward to putting this behind him.”

State pharmacy regulators fined Goldsmith earlier this year. They accused him of improperly looking up the dead gunman’s patient profile and disclosing to the newspaper that he had been prescribed an anti-anxiety medication.

