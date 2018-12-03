BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A Buffalo police officer will not face charges for fatally shooting an armed man during a foot chase in September.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn on Monday detailed the results of an investigation into the death of 32-year-old Rafael Rivera. Flynn calls the shooting justified based on interviews, surveillance video, DNA and autopsy results.

Rivera’s relatives have said they plan to sue, and Flynn acknowledges they don’t believe the account he laid out for reporters.

Flynn says the officer drew his gun only after seeing a gun in Rivera’s hand while chasing him and fired when Rivera turned toward him.

Police found a loaded handgun with Rivera’s DNA near the body.

Witnesses told investigators Rivera had threatened them over missing drug money, then ran when someone called 911.





