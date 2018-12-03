RIALTO, Calif. (AP) - Officers shot and wounded a man who rammed their police cruiser after crashing his pickup truck through a fence at a family member’s home in Southern California.
Officials say police responded early Monday to a report of a possibly intoxicated man causing a disturbance outside a home in Rialto, east of Los Angeles.
TV news showed a crashed pickup with several bullet holes in the windshield. Police say the suspect was struck by gunfire at least once and is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not identified.
No officers were hurt.
The shooting is under investigation.
