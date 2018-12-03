CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago’s police oversight agency is investigating an officer who apparently struck a teenager repeatedly with a pair of handcuffs while arresting him.
Ephraim Eaddy is a spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. He says the office is investigating the officer’s apparent use of force.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports officers were trying to detain a 16-year-old boy at a South Loop train station on Nov. 25 who matched the description of a robbery suspect when he threatened them, clenched his fists and began flailing his arms.
Cellphone video shows an officer apparently strike the teen over the head five times with a closed fist and handcuffs during the arrest.
Police said the boy was released without being charged because officers failed to get statements from the alleged robbery victims.
___
Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.