CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago’s police oversight agency is investigating an officer who apparently struck a teenager repeatedly with a pair of handcuffs while arresting him.

Ephraim Eaddy is a spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. He says the office is investigating the officer’s apparent use of force.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports officers were trying to detain a 16-year-old boy at a South Loop train station on Nov. 25 who matched the description of a robbery suspect when he threatened them, clenched his fists and began flailing his arms.

Cellphone video shows an officer apparently strike the teen over the head five times with a closed fist and handcuffs during the arrest.

Police said the boy was released without being charged because officers failed to get statements from the alleged robbery victims.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/





