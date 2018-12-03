ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - It will be up to a judge to determine whether a New Mexico man who killed five family members as a teen has been rehabilitated while in the state’s juvenile detention system.

A weeklong hearing for 21-year-old Nehemiah Griego begins Monday in Albuquerque.

Griego pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his parents and three young siblings. He was 15 at the time of the killings and has since undergone behavioral health treatment.

After a 2016 hearing, Judge John Romero found Griego had proven receptive to treatment for schizoaffective disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. The judge ruled Griego could be released on his 21st birthday.

The state appeals court overturned that decision and sent the case back to Romero after finding he hadn’t considered certain testimony from prosecutors.





