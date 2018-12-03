Officials in Washington have announced road closures Monday for the transport of former President George H.W. Bush’s casket.
Starting at 3:15 p.m., the following roads will be closed as Mr. Bush’s motorcade leaves Joint Base Andrews and travels to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state:
⦁ Cross Allentown Road onto Forestville Road.
⦁ Left on Suitland Parkway.
⦁ Right onto Firth Sterling Avenue SE.
⦁ Merge onto Interstate 295.
⦁ Exit Washington Avenue SW.
⦁ Left on Independence Avenue SW.
⦁ Right on Third Street SW.
⦁ Right on Constitution Avenue NW.
⦁ Right on Delaware Avenue NE.
The motorcade will arrive at the Capitol at about 4:30 p.m., at which time the roads will be re-opened.
In addition East Capitol Street NE/SE, from Second Street NE/SE to First Street NE/SE, and First Street NE/SE, from Constitution Avenue NE to Independence Avenue SE, are closed until noon Wednesday.
