By Carleton Bryant - The Washington Times - Monday, December 3, 2018

Officials in Washington have announced road closures Monday for the transport of former President George H.W. Bush’s casket.

Starting at 3:15 p.m., the following roads will be closed as Mr. Bush’s motorcade leaves Joint Base Andrews and travels to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state:

⦁ Cross Allentown Road onto Forestville Road.

⦁ Left on Suitland Parkway.

⦁ Right onto Firth Sterling Avenue SE.

⦁ Merge onto Interstate 295.

⦁ Exit Washington Avenue SW.

⦁ Left on Independence Avenue SW.

⦁ Right on Third Street SW.

⦁ Right on Constitution Avenue NW.

⦁ Right on Delaware Avenue NE.

The motorcade will arrive at the Capitol at about 4:30 p.m., at which time the roads will be re-opened.

In addition East Capitol Street NE/SE, from Second Street NE/SE to First Street NE/SE, and First Street NE/SE, from Constitution Avenue NE to Independence Avenue SE, are closed until noon Wednesday.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide