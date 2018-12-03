Officials in Washington have announced road closures Monday for the transport of former President George H.W. Bush’s casket.

Starting at 3:15 p.m., the following roads will be closed as Mr. Bush’s motorcade leaves Joint Base Andrews and travels to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state:

⦁ Cross Allentown Road onto Forestville Road.

⦁ Left on Suitland Parkway.

⦁ Right onto Firth Sterling Avenue SE.

⦁ Merge onto Interstate 295.

⦁ Exit Washington Avenue SW.

⦁ Left on Independence Avenue SW.

⦁ Right on Third Street SW.

⦁ Right on Constitution Avenue NW.

⦁ Right on Delaware Avenue NE.

The motorcade will arrive at the Capitol at about 4:30 p.m., at which time the roads will be re-opened.

In addition East Capitol Street NE/SE, from Second Street NE/SE to First Street NE/SE, and First Street NE/SE, from Constitution Avenue NE to Independence Avenue SE, are closed until noon Wednesday.





