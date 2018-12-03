BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - Investigators in central Florida have arrested 103 people on prostitution and human trafficking charges during a week-long sting.

Polk County Grady Judd told news outlets investigators focused on both prostitutes posting online advertisements and “johns” seeking prostitutes online.

Judd says those who were arrested were charged with 44 felonies and 130 misdemeanors. Detectives identified three women who could be victims of human trafficking.

Those arrested include 54-year-old Dr. Sarat Sabharwal of Winter Park on charges of soliciting a prostitute. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records for him.

Others arrested include a U.S. Navy reservist and a server at Disney’s All Stars Movie Resort.

Judd says investigators worked closely with One More Child and the Department of Children and Families to provide services for those identified as victims.





