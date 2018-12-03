One of President Trump’s sons got involved in other White House family matters Monday evening.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said attorney George Conway’s public criticisms of the president, another one of which came Monday morning, are a dishonor to his wife, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

“Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all. @KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible,” he wrote.

Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all. @KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 4, 2018

Eric Trump tagged Mrs. Conway in the tweet, but not her husband. The Conways have been known to be cut from different ideological cloths for their entire married life.

Earlier Monday, and not for the first time, Mr. Conway tore into the president, accusing him of jury- and witness-tampering.

Mr. Trump had cheered on former campaign adviser Roger Stone for resisting to work with the special counsel’s team.

“‘I will never testify against Trump.’ This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about ‘President Trump,’ ” the president tweeted, “Nice to know that some people still have ‘guts!’”

Mr. Conway shared the tweet and added, “File under ‘18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1512,’” citing federal laws against attempts to influence jurors and witnesses, respectively.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this article.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.