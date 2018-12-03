MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - A trial is scheduled to begin this week in a Catholic order’s lawsuit claiming an attorney violated a confidentiality clause in a clergy sex abuse case.

The Order of St. Benedict of New Jersey sued Gregory Gianforcaro for telling reporters in 2012 that a more than 20-year-old settlement with a former Delbarton School student was “approximately seven figures.”

The lawsuit claims that statement was part of a “malicious and unethical attack” by Gianforcaro. Gianforcaro has denied the claims.

He has represented several other former Delbarton students who claim they were sexually abused at the school.

The former student who alleged he was sexually abused at the school successfully sued to be released from his confidentiality agreement in 2014.





