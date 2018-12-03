By - Associated Press - Monday, December 3, 2018

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - Moorhead police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Police were called to Hornbacher’s about 5:30 p.m. Sunday where a number of people sitting in a car were approached by a man with a gun. Authorities say an altercation occurred and the man fired into the vehicle. A juvenile in the car was struck, taken to the hospital and later released.

KFGO reports the suspect is known to the victims and that it was not a random encounter. He is still at large.


