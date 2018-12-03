ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a package that an explosives dog alerted about, prompting the evacuation of the Lehigh County government center in Allentown.

Sheriff Joe Hanna tells The Morning Call newspaper that the dog on a routine check, Nevie, hit on a package at about 10:30 a.m. Monday that had come through the mail.

The building was cleared out and the package was being handled outside.

The sheriff says they’re taking precautions because they don’t know what the package is.

