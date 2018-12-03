LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Little Rock Police Department is adding four patrol units to high-crime areas in the city after a recent spike in gun violence.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Interim Police Chief Alice Fulk announced Saturday that four officers will start working overtime shifts in areas with high concentrations of shootings or other crimes. The news conference was held on the same street where a man was shot and killed the day before, marking the last homicide in the city’s deadliest month this year.

Little Rock saw 10 deaths in November as the result of violence.

Fulk says the department will use data to determine areas where shootings, homicides, robberies and drug deals are more concentrated. She says the purpose isn’t to make arrests or issue tickets for minor criminal activity.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.