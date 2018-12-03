WATERFORD, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting at someone twice on a state road.

Police said a man told troopers that he was driving north on Route 18 in Waterford on Sunday afternoon when he was shot at.

Police said he identified the suspect as 57-year-old Ricky Powers. Police responded to Powers‘ home. In addition to two counts of attempted murder, the Waterford man also was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number was disconnected.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.