SALEM, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and strangling her dog.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Richard Allen Lipps of Salem, tried to bite deputies and later spat at them after they came to arrest him early Monday.

Lt. Chris Baldridge said in a statement that deputies believe that Lipps assaulted his girlfriend after an argument and killed her dog by choking it to death.

Lipps was placed into the county jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Lipps had secured an attorney.





