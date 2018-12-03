JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Jackson.
Jackson police say the collision happened Monday morning on Mississippi 18.
Police Chief James Davis tells WAPT-TV that investigators believe the man was killed in a hit-and-run.
Davis says officers were reviewing surveillance video recorded at a nearby Citgo gas station.
