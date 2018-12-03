BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) - A man who told police that he shot a Colorado teenager in the head after she hired him to kill her has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in an agreement with prosecutors.

Joseph Lopez had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger. Lopez pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Monday in Adams County. KUSA-TV reports that the agreement calls for Lopez, who is 23, to serve 48 years in prison followed by 5 years on probation.

Investigators have said Lopez told them he responded to a Craigslist ad Bollinger posted titled “I want to put a hit on myself.”

Lopez told police he tried to change Bollinger’s mind when he met her but eventually parked the car northeast of Denver and shot her.





