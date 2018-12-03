BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man and a woman in suburban St. Louis home.
KSDK-TV reports that a family member found them dead Sunday morning after going to their home in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Both died of gunshot wounds.
The identities of the victims haven’t been released.
