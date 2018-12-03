Lawyers for porn actress Stormy Daniels and President Trump’s former personal attorney got in a face-to-face confrontation in a Santa Monica courthouse hallway.

Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, and Brent Blakely, who represents Michael Cohen, exchanged accusations Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Avenatti said Blakely represented a felon. Blakely responded that Avenatti is a felon. Avenatti said he’s never been convicted of a crime.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to several felonies and admitted funneling money to Daniels to keep her quiet about an affair she has said she had with Trump.

It’s not clear what Blakely referred to, though Anenatti was arrested last month on suspicion of domestic violence.

Prosecutors declined bringing felony charges against Avenatti. They are investigating whether he should face a misdemeanor charge for allegations he roughed up a girlfriend. Avenatti has denied wrongdoing.





