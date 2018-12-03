Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Avenatti knows how to spin bad poll numbers.

The attorney who rocketed to fame by representing porn-star Stormy Daniels finished last among the named options in a Harvard-Harris poll released Monday night that asked “which of the following candidates are you most likely to vote for in a Democratic primary?”

In that poll, Mr. Avenatti, who has had a domestic-violence arrest and restraining order taken out against him within the past month, got the support of 2 percent of Democrats and independents, badly trailing such party heavyweights as former Vice President Joe Biden (28 percent) and 2016 runner-up Bernie Sanders (21 percent). He isn’t even ahead of such recent Democrats as former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (3 percent).

But Mr. Avenatti read the tea leaves differently.

“Better than Trump polled in 2015,” he said in a quote-tweet of the poll.

Replied political reporter Andrew Solender: “Comparing yourself to Trump is definitely a solid strategy for winning the Democratic primary.”

