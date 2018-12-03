KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A Minnesota man was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for driving a load of 471 pounds of marijuana to Kansas.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 40-year-old Mark Anthony Berg, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was sentenced Monday for one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He will serve three years of probation after serving his sentence.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped Berg’s van in December 2017 on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth, Kansas.

Berg told the trooper he had been in Las Vegas and drove through Denver on his way back to Minnesota.

After a drug dog hit on the van, investigators and found the marijuana.





