HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of his father.

The Hattiesburg American reports that 26-year-old Justin Phillips was initially charged with aggravated domestic violence. The charge was upgraded to manslaughter after 56-year-old James Phillips died Friday.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Department spokesman John Tryner says the father and son got into a confrontation Wednesday at their home in the Glendale community. James Phillips went to a local hospital Thursday and died there the next day.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict says James Phillips’ body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.

It was not immediately clear whether Justin Phillips is represented by an attorney.





