ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The largest Catholic diocese in New Mexico has filed its bankruptcy petition in federal court, beginning a reorganization process that could take more than a year.

Attorney Ford Elsaesser, who is representing the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, confirmed the filing was made Monday afternoon.

The move comes as the archdiocese faces more than three dozen active cases involving clergy sex abuse.

Archbishop John Wester announced last week that he had been contemplating the action for years but that the archdiocese had reached a tipping point. Expecting more cases to be filed, he said he wanted to ensure there would be resources to provide compensation for victims.

About 20 dioceses and other religious orders around the U.S. have filed for bankruptcy protection as a result of clergy sex abuse claims.





