ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have accused a woman of exposing a child to fentanyl, opiates and heroin, which required medical attention.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports Asheville police charged 26-year-old Shamica Dominique Robinson with felony child abuse with serious bodily injury. She was arrested and placed under a $20,000 bond.

According to police, the child, who was younger than 2, was found “unresponsive” and requiring “immediate medical attention.”

Authorities said they weren’t clear of the relationship between the woman and the children. However, conditions of release included restrictions set by Buncombe County Department of Social Services.

