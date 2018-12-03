PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix have identified a man who was fatally struck by a semi-truck.
They say 48-year-old Michael Olsen was killed after getting struck on 51st Avenue just south of Interstate 10.
Police say Olsen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The semi-truck didn’t stop and police say they are searching for it and the driver involved.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.