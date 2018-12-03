ULSTER, N.Y. (AP) - New York State Police officials say a Hudson Valley man and two 17-year-old boys have been charged with murder.

Authorities have not yet provided the identity of the victim or released information about the circumstances surrounding the killing on Saturday. The Daily Freeman of Kingston reports the two teenagers were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the town of Ulster.

Police say 38-year-old Maurice Stansberry, of Kingston, was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder Saturday. He’s being held without bail in the Ulster County Jail.

Ulster Town Police Chief Kyle Berardi said on Sunday that there was no threat to the public.

Stansberry is being defended by the county public defender’s office. A message left at the office wasn’t returned.





