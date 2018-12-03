CALLAWAY, Md. (AP) - Police say an inmate who escaped from a North Carolina prison may be in Maryland.

State police said Monday that 45-year-old Cul Priest Lamont Jones may have traveled through St. Mary’s County and may still be in Maryland.

Police say a trooper investigating a suspicious vehicle report Saturday found a truck that had been in the woods in Callaway about six days. Investigators believe Jones stole the truck, but didn’t find him. Officials say Jones shouldn’t be confronted if he’s found.

Prison officials say Jones was reported missing Oct. 14. He had been serving a burglary sentence since 2014 and was to be released in 2023.

Jones is described as a black man, 6 feet tall (1.8 meters), and weighing 184 pounds (83 kilograms) with black hair and brown eyes.





