MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - Police have arrested a New Jersey man after finding an inert mortar round behind an apartment building in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say they were called to the Washington Garden Apartments in Washington Borough around 10 a.m. Saturday and found a 120M Military Mortar marked “inert,” meaning it was not live.

Officers blocked off the area, and the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad arrived and took possession of the explosive.

An investigation led police to arrest a 29-year-old Morristown man. He is facing multiple charges, including creating a dangerous condition, unlawful possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.





