SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) - Investigators again are seeking the public’s help in solving the 2012 killing of a retired farmer found slain in his western Indiana home.

Eight-five-year-old Lowell Badger was found fatally shot on Dec. 8, 2012, following a burglary at his rural Sullivan County home about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Terre Haute.

A statement distributed Monday by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators “believe someone in the area has credible information that can bring closure to this case.”

Once again, the sheriff’s office and state police are urging anyone with such information to contact them. There’s a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Lowell’s killing.

A safe made by John D. Brush and Co. and a 46-inch (117-centimeter) Sony Bravia LCD television were taken from Lowell’s home.





