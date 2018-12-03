BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) - Police are looking for a suspect they say illegally shot and killed a deer from the side of a road in a residential Massachusetts neighborhood last week.

Belchertown police say they were called to the scene Saturday for a report of illegal hunting. A resident told officers an unknown person shot and killed a deer within 500 feet of several homes.

Police found the body of the deer nearby, and witnesses say they saw a red flatbed truck fleeing the scene near the corpse.

In Massachusetts, deer hunting season with a shotgun began Nov. 26 and continues until Dec. 8. Hunters must have a license and wear orange. It is illegal to shoot a firearm within 500 feet of dwellings.

Town and state environmental police are investigating.





