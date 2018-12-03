WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Winslow say a suspect in a shooting that critically wounded a man is barricaded inside a home.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:15 a.m. Monday about a shooting.

Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was flown to a Flagstaff hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Police say the shooting suspect barricaded himself in a home and it’s believed he may have one hostage with him.

Winslow is about 200 miles (321 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.