ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police say someone opened fire on a restaurant in upstate New York, barely missing diners inside.
Authorities say bullets struck a window and an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of West Ridge Hots in Rochester around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
WHAM-TV reports the bullet that struck the window continued down a corridor inside the restaurant and hit a back wall.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
