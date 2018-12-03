ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police say someone opened fire on a restaurant in upstate New York, barely missing diners inside.

Authorities say bullets struck a window and an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of West Ridge Hots in Rochester around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

WHAM-TV reports the bullet that struck the window continued down a corridor inside the restaurant and hit a back wall.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.





