PROSPECT, Conn. (AP) - Court records show a man who was shot and killed by a bystander during an attempted robbery at a used car dealership in Connecticut was previously convicted for his role in a plot to kill NBA star Ray Allen’s stepfather.

The Hartford Courant reports 44-year-old Torrance Battle was one of several convicted in the plot to kill psychologist Derek Hopson.

Police said another man who married Hopson’s ex-wife and counseled ex-convicts wanted Hopson dead because he was “messing” with the woman.

Battle was killed Friday during a robbery at Rt. 69 Auto Sales in Prospect.

Police say a customer at the store shot Battle after he and another man began assaulting employees while wearing masks and armed with handguns.

A search for the second suspect is ongoing.

