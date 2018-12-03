RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Attorneys say a Southern California school district has agreed to pay $6.2 million to settle a lawsuit over a worker who allegedly molested three elementary school students.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise says the agreement was announced Monday by attorneys for three girls from Liberty Elementary School in Riverside. The girls allegedly were molested when they were 9 and 10 years old.

The suit claimed that the Riverside Unified School District ignored or covered up sex abuse allegations against Fernando Figueroa, a technology aide.

The Press-Enterprise says a district spokesman and attorney didn’t immediately comment on the settlement.

Figueroa has been criminally charged with sexually abusing 11 youngsters and could face life in prison if convicted.





