CLEVELAND (AP) - A security guard at a Cleveland high school who’s accused of sexually assaulting a student has been indicted on charges including rape and sexual battery.

Court records show Derrick Dugger was indicted Friday and is accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to perform oral sex. The court records don’t show an attorney for the 29-year-old guard at Cleveland’s East Tech High School.

Police say Dugger sent several inappropriate messages, including photos, to multiple students through social media. A sex crimes detective wrote in court filings that authorities anticipate more students will come forward.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has said Dugger is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the case.

Dugger is currently in jail and is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.





