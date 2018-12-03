Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti have apparently patched things up after she accused him of acting outside of her interests.

“Pleased that Michael and I have sorted s– out and we know the accounting is on the up and up,” Ms. Daniels tweeted Sunday evening.

Mr. Avenattichimed in: “To all the people that want to divide us for their own agendas: It is not going to happen!”

On Wednesday, Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told The Daily Beast that her lawyer filed the defamation lawsuit against President Trump without telling her. She also accused him of withholding information about fundraising campaigns.

“For months I’ve asked Michael Avenatti to give me accounting information about the fund my supporters so generously donated to for my safety and legal defense. He has repeatedly ignored those requests,” Ms. Daniels told the Daily Beast.

“Days ago I demanded again, repeatedly, that he tell me how the money was being spent and how much was left,” she added. “Instead of answering me, without my permission or even my knowledge Michael launched another crowdfunding campaign to raise money on my behalf.”

Mr. Avenatti denied the accusation and insisted that the money was going towards her security.

The public tiff with his biggest client came as Mr. Avenatti suffered other blows to his reputation after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced.

I look forward to a full clearing of my name and disclosure of all of the facts. I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated. I am a target. And I will be exonerated. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 20, 2018





