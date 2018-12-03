CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors have decided to charge as adults the two teens suspected in the execution-style killings of two high school students whose bodies were found in a field in the Chicago’s far South Side.

Sixteen-year-old Kahlil Colone and 17-year-old Leslie Ward were ordered held without bond on Sunday by a judge who called the killings of the two Fenger High School students “evil.”

Colone and Ward are charged with first-degree murder in the August shooting deaths of 16-year-old Raysuan Turner and 17-year-old Darnelle “Bibby” Flowers.

Prosecutors say the two suspects lured the victims - both of whom were their friends - to a wooded area and shot each of them in the head. Their bodies were found two days later.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.