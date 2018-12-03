JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - President Donald Trump is set to visit Missouri for a conference on crime.

According to the White House, Trump will speak Friday at the 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference in Kansas City.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is among U.S. Department of Justice leaders slated to speak at the conference. The White House says the event is expected to draw hundreds of law enforcement officials, prosecutors and others focused on cutting back on crime.

The George W. Bush-era Project Safe Neighborhoods faded during former President Barack Obama’s administration. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions revived it last year.

Through the initiative, federal prosecutors have worked with local law enforcement agencies to target offenders in cases involving guns, drugs and gangs.





