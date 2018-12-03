TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson woman convicted of child abuse in the bathtub water scalding of her adopted daughter has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Pima County Superior Court officials say 30-year-old Samantha Osteraas also was sentenced Monday to 15 years of probation.

Authorities say Osteraas‘ daughter was 5 years old in December 2016 when she suffered third-degree burns over more than 70 percent of her body.

The girl told the jury her mother held her down in the tub.

Doctors amputated the girl’s badly burned toes and authorities say she will need surgeries throughout her life to manage the scarring which runs from her chest down to her feet.

Two months ago, a jury found Osteraas guilty of reckless harm and of failure to seek treatment within a reasonable time.





