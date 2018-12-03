STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man who took photos and videos up women’s skirts has been sentenced but has avoided time behind bars.

Authorities say 37-year-old Patrick Bowdoin pleaded guilty to four counts of voyeurism last week. The Stamford Advocate reports that Bowdoin will receive a five-year suspended sentence and five years of probation at sentencing scheduled for January.

His lawyer says he doesn’t believe his client is a predator and the sentence reflects that. New Canaan police charged Bowdoin in March with 12 counts of voyeurism following an investigation into a complaint filed in December by an employee at a restaurant where Bowdoin worked as a chef.

Bowdoin told police he took the pictures, but says he never uploaded them to the internet.

