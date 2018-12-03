WADSWORTH, Nev. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who they found with fatal stab wounds outside a home in western Nevada.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office says he’s 58-year-old John Whitaker of Olinghouse.

The county sheriff’s office had responded to the Wadsworth home with police from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Department last Tuesday.

Whitaker was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

The sheriff’s office says it’s still trying to identify who is responsible for his death.





